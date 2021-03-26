China, Brazil pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Arthur Lira, president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, via video link on Friday, vowing to deepen exchanges between the two legislative bodies in a bid to cement bilateral ties.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China has always viewed and developed its relations with Brazil from a strategic and long-term perspective, attaching priority to China-Brazil diplomatic relations.

He noted that bilateral practical cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and animal husbandry has achieved fruitful results, and the anti-pandemic cooperation has been productive.

The two sides firmly supported each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns, shared extensive common interests on major international and regional issues, conducted close communication and coordination, and effectively safeguarded the solidarity and cooperation of developing countries and emerging economies, Li added.

The relation between the two countries is currently embracing new opportunities, Li said, adding that China is willing to work with Brazil to further strengthen policy communication, as well as bilateral exchanges and cooperation, consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and make new progress in advancing China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership.

Calling legislative exchanges an important part of bilateral ties, the Chinese legislator said the NPC is willing to work with the National Congress of Brazil and make unremitting efforts to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state and deepen bilateral relations.

Lira said that Brazil also attaches importance to developing relations with China and the two countries have great potential for cooperation in various fields.

Expressing his gratitude for China's assistance to Brazil in providing COVID-19 vaccine and anti-pandemic supplies, Lira said such support reflected the friendly relations between the two peoples and the expanding practical cooperation.

China has effectively controlled the epidemic and carried out international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, setting an example for the global fight against the pandemic.

Lira said he is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two legislative bodies and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.