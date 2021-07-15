China breeds three endangered zebra sharks

(@FahadShabbir)

GUANGZHOU,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Three endangered species zebra sharks have been successfully bred by the theme park Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, in the first half of this year.

The zebra sharks, or stegostoma fasciatum, were born on Feb. 27, March 8, and March 15, respectively, this year.

Their bodies have grown to 100-150 centimeters long and weigh around 300 to 400 grams. Their physical indicators are now in the normal range.

Young zebra sharks are covered in wide black and white stripes, while their adult bodies will have light brown spots.

In 2020, the theme park bred two zebra sharks for the first time.The International Union for the Conservation of Nature listed zebra sharks as endangered species worldwide in 2015.