China, Britain agree to advance cooperation on climate change

BEIJING, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :China and Britain both expressed willingness on Tuesday to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to tackle climate change and work together to achieve positive outcomes at global climate change and biodiversity conferences.

The pledges were made during a meeting via video link between Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Alok Sharma, president-designate of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to take place in Glasgow in November.

Stressing solidarity in the face of climate change, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said it is hoped that COP26 will send a strong political signal to firmly uphold multilateralism, respect multilateral rules, and promote actions; actively call for all parties to transform climate goals into specific policies and actions; and complete the negotiations on the implementation details of the Paris Agreement to ensure that global climate governance continues on the right track.

China and Britain have maintained a good cooperative relationship in coping with climate change and both put forward stronger independent contribution targets and carbon neutrality visions, the vice premier said, calling for further dialogue and cooperation from both sides.

China currently holds the presidency of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), and it is willing to work with Britain to promote the success of the two conferences, Han said.

Hailing China's efforts in tackling climate change, Sharma said Britain looks forward to expanding exchanges and cooperation in climate finance, energy, carbon trading and other fields with China, and is willing to strengthen dialogue and coordination with China to achieve positive results of COP26 and COP15.