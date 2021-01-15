UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Brunei Pledge To Deepen, Upgrade Cooperation In All Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

China, Brunei pledge to deepen, upgrade cooperation in all sectors

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN,Jan.15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China and Brunei have vowed to further develop bilateral relations and deepen and upgrade their cooperation in all sectors.

The pledge came after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held talks with Haji Erywan, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs and Haji Mohd Amin Liew, minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of finance and economy, and co-chaired the second meeting of the China-Brunei intergovernmental joint steering committee.

Wang said facing the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Brunei, under the guidance of the heads of state from the two countries, have stood together and helped each other in fighting the virus, becoming the first countries to walk out of the shadow of the pandemic.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei and the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which also coincides with Brunei's assumption of the rotating chair of ASEAN, Wang said.

Both sides should seize the opportunities by focusing on the two themes of fighting the pandemic and development, and map out cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral levels, upgrade bilateral cooperation in all fields guided by the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to push the China-Brunei and China-ASEAN relations to a new high and benefit the peoples of the two countries and the region.

China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Brunei, make the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties a success, sum up experiences of the development of relations in the past 30 years and work out development prospects for ties for the next 30 years, Wang said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Road Brunei All From Asia

Recent Stories

South African team will arrive in Pakistan by tomo ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 45 d ..

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

11 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.