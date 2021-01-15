China, Brunei pledge to deepen, upgrade cooperation in all sectors

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN,Jan.15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China and Brunei have vowed to further develop bilateral relations and deepen and upgrade their cooperation in all sectors.

The pledge came after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held talks with Haji Erywan, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs and Haji Mohd Amin Liew, minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of finance and economy, and co-chaired the second meeting of the China-Brunei intergovernmental joint steering committee.

Wang said facing the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Brunei, under the guidance of the heads of state from the two countries, have stood together and helped each other in fighting the virus, becoming the first countries to walk out of the shadow of the pandemic.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei and the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which also coincides with Brunei's assumption of the rotating chair of ASEAN, Wang said.

Both sides should seize the opportunities by focusing on the two themes of fighting the pandemic and development, and map out cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral levels, upgrade bilateral cooperation in all fields guided by the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to push the China-Brunei and China-ASEAN relations to a new high and benefit the peoples of the two countries and the region.

China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Brunei, make the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties a success, sum up experiences of the development of relations in the past 30 years and work out development prospects for ties for the next 30 years, Wang said.