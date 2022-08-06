UrduPoint.com

China, Brunei Vow To Further Enhance Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China, Brunei vow to further enhance bilateral ties, cooperation

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Friday with Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Haji Erywan on the sidelines of the meetings of foreign ministers on East Asia cooperation.

Noting that China-Brunei relations have maintained steady development momentum, Wang said the two countries have always respected, understood and supported each other despite their different national conditions and social systems, and both countries should further promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

Wang said China stands ready to support Brunei to ensure social stability, develop its economy, improve people's well-being and to play its unique and important role in international and regional affairs. China will encourage its enterprises to invest in Brunei to help the country enhance the capacity for independent development and achieve diversified development.

For his part, Erywan said Brunei values its relations with China and hopes to deepen bilateral practical cooperation. Brunei is committed to the one-China principle, which also has a high degree of consensus among ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.

A joint statement by the ASEAN foreign ministers was issued, clearly reaffirming the one-China principle, he said.

During their talks, the two sides also exchanged views on maritime issues and vowed to advance the consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

China will stay committed to equal consultation with Brunei and properly handling maritime issues for win-win results, Wang said.

