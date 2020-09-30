UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Building Giant Evergrande Surges As It Averts Crisis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

China building giant Evergrande surges as it averts crisis

Beijing, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Shares in China's biggest property developer surged Wednesday after it reached an agreement with key investors that helps it avoid a cash crunch that some observers fear could hit the global financial system.

The future of China Evergrande Group has been thrown into doubt as it struggles to cover repayments on debts totalling more than $120 billion, with a letter last week circulating on Chinese social media appearing to show it asking the government in Guangdong for help.

The company, the world's most indebted developer, refuted the claims on Thursday, saying they were "fabricated" and "pure defamation", adding it would take legal action.

Its shares plunged by a fifth in Hong Kong, while its Shanghai-listed stock was suspended and ratings group S&P downgraded its credit outlook to "negative".

Analysts have warned that a default on huge debts owed by the company, founded by billionaire Xu Jiayin and a key player in China's building boom, could send bad loans cascading through the country's opaque banking system.

But the firm moved to stabilise its affairs on Tuesday after key investors agreed not to sell 86.3 billion Yuan ($12.6 billion) in Hengda Real Estate, an Evergrande unit.

The company had raised billions of Dollars by selling stakes in the unit and pledged to repay the cash if it did not float by January.

There had been fears they would push to get their money but the developer said in a statement the investors "will continue to hold their interests in Hengda Real Estate, with their percentage of equity interests remaining unchanged".

Tuesday's deal, which also starts the process of shoring up a further 28 billion yuan of shareholdings, buys some time for the developer to sort out its debt repayments.

Evergrande shares jumped almost 15 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday. That followed a more than 20 percent jump Monday after the firm sought to reassure investors about its future.

Related Topics

World China Social Media Company Hong Kong Money January Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 September 202 ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

10 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.