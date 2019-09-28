China called for settling Kashmir dispute on basis of UN resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :China Friday raised the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, saying it should be resolved as stipulated in UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 193-member Assembly.

China , he said, opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation-- a reference to India's illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir and the military clampdown on the disputed state.

He said China hopes to see return of stability to the region.