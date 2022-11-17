UrduPoint.com

China Calls For Addressing 'legitimate Concerns' Of North Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China calls for addressing 'legitimate concerns' of North Korea

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :China called for addressing North Korea's "legitimate concerns" on Thursday, only hours after Pyongyang threatened the US with a "fiercer military counteraction" in response to its bolstered offer of extended deterrence to South Korea and Japan.

"China has noticed DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of Korea ) position on the US-Japan-South Korea joint statement of extending deterrence to North Korea, wishing all parties to solve each other's concerns, especially DPRK's legitimate concerns," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing.

Earlier in the day, North Korea threatened the US with a "fiercer military counteraction" to its "bolstered offer of extended deterrence" to South Korea and Japan, and also fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea. The South Korean military detected the launch in the Wonsan area of Kangwon province.

The missile launch was the first in slightly over a week, with the last missile fired by Pyongyang on Nov.

9. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen further following recent joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the US, as well as North Korean missile tests.

On Thursday morning, North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui strongly reacted to the recent meeting of the leaders of the three countries in the Southeast Asian nation of Cambodia, saying it will eventually result in the Korean Peninsula entering an unpredictable phase.

"I clarify a serious warning stand toward the fact that the US, Japan and South Korea held a three-party summit a few days ago and talked about a 'bolstered offer of extended deterrence' and 'strong and resolute counteraction,' describing the DPRK's legitimate and just military counteractions, incited by their war drills for aggression, as 'provocation'," the North Korean top diplomat said.

Related Topics

China Threatened Resolute Mao Beijing Wonsan Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea Cambodia All Top Asia

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

2 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

13 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

17 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

26 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.