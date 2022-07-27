UrduPoint.com

China Calls For More Influential Peace Conference To Address Palestinian Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

China calls for more influential peace conference to address Palestinian issue

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :China has called for a more influential international peace conference to address the Palestinian issue.

"China calls for a larger, more authoritative, and more influential international peace conference, in which permanent members of the Security Council and all stakeholders in the middle East process are invited to participate in exploring effective ways and means to politically resolve the Palestinian issue," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), told the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, CGTN reported on Wednesday.

Geng underscored that the Middle East peace process is "still at a standstill" and relevant UN resolutions have not been implemented for a long time, and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people have been continuously violated.

"The question of Palestine is the core of the Middle East issue that bears on regional peace and security. It should not be marginalized, much less forgotten," he said.

Geng called for reversing the situation on the ground, noting that Israel continues to expand its settlement activities in the occupied territories, thus continuing to squeeze the living space of Palestinian people and undermining the continuity of the occupied Palestinian territory and the prospect of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

"We urge Israel to abide by international law, implement Security Council Resolution 2334, and immediately stop all settlement activities," he said.

Geng highlighted the importance of achieving common security as well.

Since the beginning of this year, violent incidents have occurred one after another in occupied territories and it is disturbing that clashes happened in Gaza, he said.

"The security of Israel and Palestine is interdependent and indivisible. The two sides should uphold the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and find a way to live side by side in peace," he said.

"Seeking absolute security by using one's advantageous position can only lead to greater security dilemma." "Advancing the two-state solution brooks no delay," said Geng.

"The question of Palestine has dragged on for more than 70 years. Piecemeal crisis management is no substitute for a comprehensive and impartial solution. The international community should work earnestly to promote the Middle East peace process," he said.

"Countries that have influence on Palestine and Israel should shoulder the due responsibilities, uphold an objective and impartial position, and play the due role in promoting the early resumption of peace talks between the two sides," he said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine China Gaza Brooks Lead Middle East All

Recent Stories

Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on so ..

Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on social media

25 minutes ago
 Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s effort ..

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

1 hour ago
 Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

1 hour ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

3 hours ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.