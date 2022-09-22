China calls for peace talks to end Ukrainian conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :China will uphold a "fair" position on the Ukrainian conflict, promoting talks and peace between the warring parties, the country's top diplomat said.

"It is hoped that all parties will not give up dialogue efforts and insist on resolving security concerns through peace talks," Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday.

Wang stressed that China will "continue to uphold an objective and fair position, and promote peace and talks," said a statement by China's Foreign Ministry.

Beijing's stance comes after Russia on Wednesday declared partial mobilizations in view of the announcement of referendums in Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and parts of Zaporizhzhia to become a part of Russia this weekend.

The statement said Lavrov held Russia's position that "security is indivisible.

" "Russia is still willing to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

Moscow's partial mobilization comes amid its war on Ukraine since February this year during which millions have been displaced, hundreds killed and thousands wounded.

"China is willing to work with Russia," Wang said, adding: "As permanent members of the Security Council and responsible major countries, China and Russia should play their due roles." The two sides also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Wang also met Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

"We both stand for a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, and advocate upholding the central role of the UN and the basic norms governing international relations," Wang told Colonna.

The meeting comes amid reports French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz may travel separately to Beijing later this year in November to meet President Xi Jinping.