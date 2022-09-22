UrduPoint.com

China Calls For Peace Talks To End Ukrainian Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China calls for peace talks to end Ukrainian conflict

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :China will uphold a "fair" position on the Ukrainian conflict, promoting talks and peace between the warring parties, the country's top diplomat said.

"It is hoped that all parties will not give up dialogue efforts and insist on resolving security concerns through peace talks," Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday.

Wang stressed that China will "continue to uphold an objective and fair position, and promote peace and talks," said a statement by China's Foreign Ministry.

Beijing's stance comes after Russia on Wednesday declared partial mobilizations in view of the announcement of referendums in Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and parts of Zaporizhzhia to become a part of Russia this weekend.

The statement said Lavrov held Russia's position that "security is indivisible.

" "Russia is still willing to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

Moscow's partial mobilization comes amid its war on Ukraine since February this year during which millions have been displaced, hundreds killed and thousands wounded.

"China is willing to work with Russia," Wang said, adding: "As permanent members of the Security Council and responsible major countries, China and Russia should play their due roles." The two sides also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Wang also met Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

"We both stand for a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, and advocate upholding the central role of the UN and the basic norms governing international relations," Wang told Colonna.

The meeting comes amid reports French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz may travel separately to Beijing later this year in November to meet President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe China Democracy Germany Beijing Kherson Luhansk Donetsk New York February May November All Top Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

56 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

1 hour ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

2 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.