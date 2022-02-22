China calls for restraint, dialogue to ease Ukraine situation

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Tuesday called on all parties to keep restraint and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation for easing tensions in Ukraine.

"The Chinese side calls all to remain calm to ease tensions and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation", Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the day, expounding China's stance on the Ukraine crisis.

"China is concerned about the evolving situation in Ukraine, and China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent", the spokesperson quoted the foreign minister as saying, noting that the legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected, and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter should be upheld.

The spokesperson said the current situation in the Ukraine crisis was closely related to the delay in the effective implementation of the new Minsk agreement, and China would continue to make contacts with all relevant parties according to the merits of the matter itself.

China once again calls on all parties to exercise restraint, realize the importance of implementing the 'indivisibility of security' principle, ease tensions and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation as the situation in Ukraine was getting worse, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees recognizing the 'Luhansk People's Republic' and the 'Donetsk People's Republic' as independent and sovereign states.

Ukraine demanded Russia to cancel the recognition, and at its request, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting late on Monday.

The US has announced financial sanctions against rebel territories in eastern Ukraine freshly recognized by Russia. The EU said the bloc would also react with sanctions.