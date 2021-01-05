UrduPoint.com
China Calls For Return Of US In Iran Nuclear Accord

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

China calls for return of US in Iran nuclear accord

BEIJING, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday urged all parties in the Iran nuclear deal to bring back the US into its fold.

"What's pressing is that all parties should push the US to return to the comprehensive agreement as soon as possible," China's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference in Beijing, reported Chinese daily Global Times.

The US President Donald Trump had announced withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the "Iran nuclear deal" on May 8, 2018.

Hua also called for lifting all sanctions against Iran "unconditionally" calling for "creating conditions for pushing the comprehensive agreement back on track".

"China urges all parties involved in the Iran nuclear issue to remain calm and restrained, adhere to the consensus on maintaining the comprehensive agreement, refrain from actions that increase tensions, and leave room for diplomatic efforts and transitions," she added.

Tehran is facing sanctions imposed by the US in response to its nuclear program and alleged Iranian support to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestine Islamic Jihad, which are considered terrorist organizations by Washington.

