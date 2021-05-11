UrduPoint.com
China Calls For Strengthening Of Regulation To Combat Nuclear Materials Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday called on all countries to join treaties for non-proliferation aimed at ensuring nuclear safety after reports of seizure of over seven kilograms of radioactive uranium from persons running an international ring in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

"The nuclear terrorism is the security challenge faced by the international community.

All governments have the responsibilities to strengthen regulation of nuclear materials to combat on nuclear trafficking to ensure the nuclear safety and security," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her routine daily briefing.

She was commenting on the recovery of 7,100 grams of radioactive uranium in the Indian state of Maharashtra by the Indian police from persons running an international ring in Mumbai. According to Indian media reports, a man, who was trying to sell pieces of uranium illegally worth $2.8 million, was arrested.

