UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Calls On All Parties In Myanmar To Handle Differences Under Constitution, Legal Framework

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

China calls on all parties in Myanmar to handle differences under constitution, legal framework

BEIJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :China on Thursday said it was closely following the current situation in Mynamar, calling on all parties to properly handle the differences under the constitution and legal framework and maintain political and social stability.

"As a friendly neighbor of Myanmar, China has been closely following the current situation in Myanmar, calling on all parties to exercise restraint, properly handle differences under the constitution and legal framework, and maintain political and social stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that the Chinese side had been in contact with all relevant parties in Myanmar and actively promoting deescalation in Myanmar.

"We support ASEAN countries in adhering to the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and consensus, committed to the unity and cooperation of the ASEAN family, and actively promoting the cooling of the situation in Myanmar through the ASEAN approach.

" The spokesperson said the Chinese side believed that any action by the international community should contribute to Myanmar's political and social stability, help Myanmar's peaceful reconciliation, and avoid intensifying contradictions and further complicating the situation.

He said China was willing to continue to play a constructive role in easing the situation in Myanmar.

It may be mentioned here that a United Nations envoy is reporting 38 protesters killed in Myanmar on Wednesday by the security forces across several cities.

It is the highest daily death toll since the military takeover began February 1, exceeding the 18 people killed Sunday according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.

Related Topics

United Nations China Myanmar February May Sunday Family All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Polls for Senate Chairmanship: PTI  is likely to ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

36 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

46 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

58 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.