UrduPoint.com

China Calls On All Parties To Play Constructive Role In Pakistan's Economic Development

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China calls on all parties to play constructive role in Pakistan's economic development

BEIJING, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that the financial policies of certain developed countries were the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan and called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.

"It must be pointed out that the financial policy of a certain developed country is the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan," Mao Ning said while responding to a question during her regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

She said that the Western-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and added, "So, China calls on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan." Mano Ning highlighted, "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides have supported each other." "China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Mao Independence All

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

23 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

1 hour ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

1 hour ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.