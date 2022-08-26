UrduPoint.com

China, Cambodia Vow To Strengthen Cooperation Between Legislatures

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Cheam Yeap, first vice-president of the National Assembly of Cambodia, via video link on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, spoke highly of the China-Cambodia traditional friendship and continuous development of China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said that the NPC of China is ready to work with the Cambodian National Assembly to promote bilateral practical cooperation, facilitate cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and safeguard common interests as legislative bodies.

For his part, Cheam Yeap said that Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China principle and expressed the hope that the National Assembly of Cambodia will strengthen cooperation with the NPC of China to deepen exchanges and mutual learning.

