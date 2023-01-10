UrduPoint.com

China Ceases Short-term Visas To South Korean Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :China on Tuesday stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens.

The move is seen as retaliation for South Korea's demand that travelers entering the country from China have negative COVID-19 tests.

"Chinese embassy and consulates in South Korea have suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean citizens to China for visits, business, tourism, medical, transit and general personal matters from Tuesday until discriminatory entry restrictions against China are lifted," the Chinese daily Global Times reported.

Beijing dumped its "zero-COVID" policy on Sunday, allowing full international travel.

However, the world's largest populated nation has seen an uptick in daily virus cases.

