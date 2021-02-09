UrduPoint.com
China-CEEC Cooperation A Vibrant Practice Of Multilateralism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

China-CEEC cooperation a vibrant practice of multilateralism

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) is a vibrant practice of multilateralism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks at the China-CEEC Summit held via video link in Beijing.

China-CEEC cooperation serves the common interests and meets the aspiration for sustainable development of the 18 countries, and reinforces their bilateral relations, which promote the cooperation in turn, he said.

The cooperation also provides a valuable complement for China-Europe relations, Xi said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

