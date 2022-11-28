UrduPoint.com

China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline Transports Over 40 Bln Cubic Meters This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

China-Central Asia gas pipeline transports over 40 bln cubic meters this year

URUMQI, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline has delivered over 40 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China this year, according to PipeChina West Pipeline Company.

The pipeline transported about 120 million cubic meters of natural gas a day during the period, according to the company.

With a total length of 1,833 km and a designed annual gas transmission capacity of 60 billion cubic meters, the pipeline was put into service in December 2009.

The pipeline runs from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and links up with China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is China's first transnational gas pipeline.

The pipeline has been operating stably and safely for 4,730 days since it was put into service. It benefits over 500 million people in 27 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Related Topics

China Company Hong Kong Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan December Border Gas From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

England players start training sessions at Rawalpi ..

England players start training sessions at Rawalpindi stadium

5 minutes ago
 PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial ..

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan ..

47 minutes ago
 Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from Chin ..

Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.