China-Central Asia Pipeline Transports Over 400 Bln Cubic Meters Of Natural Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline has delivered more than 400 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China over a period of more than 12 years, according to PipeChina West Pipeline Company.

The pipeline helped replace the use of 532 million tonnes of coal during this period, equivalent to the reduction of 8.8 million tonnes of harmful substances and 568 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

With a total length of 1,833 km and a designed annual gas transmission capacity of 60 billion cubic meters, the pipeline was put into service in December 2009 and its highest daily transport volume has exceeded 160 million cubic meters.

As China's first transnational gas pipeline, it runs from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and links up with China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

