China changes Olympic table tennis team roster as injured Liu withdraws

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:All-leading Chinese table tennis team made a change to their roster on Sunday when the Olympic team event kicks off, as Liu Shiwen has withdrawn after suffering a recurring elbow injury at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

China's P-card holder Wang Manyu has stepped in to replace Liu.

According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), each team is eligible to nominate one reserve player to the Tokyo Games to replace a team member who is injured or has an illness and the Chinese Olympic Committee has informed the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee that Liu will be replaced by Wang.

"The ITTF has reviewed the documents and confirmed the replacement," read an ITTF statement.

Li Sun, head coach of China's women's national team, revealed that impacted by her elbow injury, Liu felt quite uncomfortable in training after finishing her mixed doubles duty on July 26 and informed the team's coaching group about this condition.

"We asked the delegation's medical group for an immediate diagnosis on Liu," said Li. "As advised by the medical staff and under the principle of preserving athletes' health, we decided to apply for a P-card replacement."