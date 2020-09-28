UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Chip Giant SMIC Shares Plunge 7.64% After US Export Controls

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

China chip giant SMIC shares plunge 7.64% after US export controls

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Shares in China's biggest chipmaker plunged on Monday following weekend media reports that Washington has placed export controls on the company, the latest salvo in the battle for technological dominance over Beijing.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) opened 7.64 percent down at HK$17.10 in Hong Kong on Monday morning after US companies were ordered by the Commerce Department to seek permission before selling technologies to the chip giant.

Related Topics

China Washington Company Beijing Hong Kong Commerce Media

Recent Stories

ADGM Courts appoint legal guards on NMC in UAE

8 hours ago

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

10 hours ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

10 hours ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

11 hours ago

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.