China Civil Service To Recruit For 37,100 Vacancies In Annual Intake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :China plans to recruit 37,100 civil servants to work for central government agencies and institutions directly under them in the 2023 civil servant intake, the National Civil Service Administration said Monday.

Applications will be accepted online from Oct. 25 to Nov.3, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.

Candidates will need to take a national written exam, which is scheduled to be held on Dec. 4 across the country, while those applying for certain positions will need to take additional professional skills tests.

A total of 25,000 positions will be exclusively open for university graduates of 2023 to boost the employment of this key demographic.

More than 3,000 vacancies will be open only to those working in select primary-level projects, as well as veterans who have college degrees and served for a minimum of five years.

