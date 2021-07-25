UrduPoint.com
China Claims 5th Consecutive Gold In Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard At Tokyo 2020

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

China claims 5th consecutive gold in women's synchronised 3m springboard at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:China's Shi Tingmao/Wang Han won the women's synchronised 3m springboard gold with 326.40 points at Tokyo 2020 here on Sunday.

It was China's fifth consecutive gold in the event since Athens 2004 and Shi Tingmao's third Olympic gold medal in diving.

"This is our (the Chinese diving team's) first gold medal at this Olympics, so now I feel much more comfortable. I know we can be even better and China will do better," said Shi.

When asked about her hopes to tie Chinese diver Guo Jingjing for the most decorated 3m springboard diver (four golds) if she is successful in individual event on August 1, Shi said, "I think no matter what we get, gold or silver, it doesn't define our success. It shows we are on the right road when we achieve our goals.""We work very hard in training. We make all efforts we can in our training every day," Wang further explained on how China is able to maintain their dominance in diving.

