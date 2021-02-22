UrduPoint.com
China Clears All COVID-19 Risk Areas

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :As of Monday, the COVID-19 threat level in the last existing medium-risk areas on the Chinese mainland had been downgraded to low, marking the mainland's elimination of all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19.

The local anti-epidemic headquarters in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province made the decision on Monday to downgrade the county of Wangkui, where cluster infections were reported in early January, to a low-risk area, as no new confirmed or asymptomatic cases were reported over the past two weeks.Prior to the Heilongjiang decision, Shijiazhuang, capital city of north China's Hebei Province, announced that the city's Gaocheng District would be downgraded to a low-risk area on Monday, after local communities found no new confirmed cases during screening over the past two weeks.

