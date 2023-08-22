Open Menu

China Coal Mine Explosion Kills 11: State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A coal mine explosion killed 11 people in Shaanxi province in northern China, state media reported Tuesday.

The blast occurred at 8:26 pm on Monday at the Xintai Coal Mine near the city of Yan'an, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the municipal emergency management bureau.

Some 90 people were in the mine at the time of the explosion, nine of whom were trapped inside and were "found with no vital signs" by 9:00 am on Tuesday, according to CCTV.

Two others who made it to the surface "were seriously injured and died after resuscitation efforts failed", the broadcaster said.

It went on to say a further 11 people were "lightly injured" and had been taken to hospital for treatment, adding that "their vital signs are stable".

"The cause of the accident is currently under investigation," CCTV said.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

However, accidents still occur frequently in an industry whose safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

