China Coast Guard Holds Meeting With Pakistani Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency have held their first high-level meeting, via video link, with both sides vowing further cooperation for maritime law enforcement.

During their virtual meeting, both sides reviewed the gains from their cooperation in recent years, discussed the direction for future cooperation and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, according to Chinese Ministry of National Defense here on Wednesday.

Both sides have vowed to take the opportunity of celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and work together to promote maritime law enforcement cooperation and advance the building of a maritime community with a shared future.

