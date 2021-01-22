UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Collects 100PB Of Earth Observation Data

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:50 AM

China collects 100PB of Earth observation data

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :China has collected around 100PB (about 100 million GB) of Earth observation data, according to the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The collected data resources have been used for both free and commercial usage to serve more than 300,000 users, inducing significant social and economic benefits, according to a recent report on China's Earth observation data resources development.

The report was jointly drafted by the national Earth observation data center and the National Science and Technology Infrastructure, both run by the AIR.

China's Earth observation data have attracted global attention, and the country has initially established a service system for global users, the report noted.

Over the past decades, China has sent more than 60 Earth observation satellites and made significant progress in related technologies.

Related Topics

Technology China Progress Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 22, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

10 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.