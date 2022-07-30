China collects 220,000 new agricultural germplasm resources

SANYA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :China has collected 220,000 new agricultural germplasm resources since it launched a large-scale census in 2021, said a conference on the seed industry in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

These resources include 110,000 crops, 60,000 poultry, and 50,000 aquatic germplasm resources, according to the ongoing 2022 China Seed Congress and Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley Forum.

World-class national crop and marine fishery biological germplasm resources banks have been built in the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences.

According to a representative from the seed industry management department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, authorities will further complete the systematic investigation and rescue collection of germplasm resources in 188 counties for the census.

They will also accelerate the cataloging and storage of germplasm resources, implement effective protection, and promote shared development and utilization.