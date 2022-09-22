UrduPoint.com

China Committed To Carbon Goals Despite Global Volatility

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM

China committed to carbon goals despite global volatility

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :China will stay committed to achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality amid recent setbacks in global carbon reduction efforts as some countries fell back on coal plants to tide over an energy crunch, an official said Thursday.

"Low-carbon transformation is no walk in the park," Liu Dechun, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a media conference. China will integrate carbon goals into the big picture of environmental protection and economic and social development, he said.

The country will further pursue the green and low-carbon transformation of its energy sources, upgrade its industries to enhance energy efficiency, and spur green technology innovations, he said.

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of China's pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and to realize carbon neutrality by 2060. This cause had made a good start, said Liu.

China launched a national carbon market in July 2021, and had seen a cumulative turnover of 195 million tonnes of carbon emission quotas worth nearly 8.

6 billion Yuan (about 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars) by Sept. 14.

Notable low-carbon headway can also be seen in sectors such as construction and transportation. China had completed over 2 billion square meters of green buildings in urban areas by 2021 and has led the world in terms of the output and sales of new energy vehicles for seven years in a row.

The country has advanced clean and efficient consumption of coal and recorded a world-topping 1.1 billion kilowatts in installed capacity of renewable energy sources, said Liu.

Its energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product keeps falling, while the forest coverage ratio is ever-increasing to absorb more carbon emissions.

China has sought to promote an equitable and win-win mechanism for global climate governance and has supported developing countries' low-carbon efforts, according to Liu.

Related Topics

World Technology China Vehicles July Market Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

15 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

20 minutes ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

51 minutes ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.