China committed to developing clean, low-carbon energy: ambassador

LONDON, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:China is committed to developing clean and low-carbon energy, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang said ahead of the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

As the world's biggest producer and consumer of energy, China is carrying out a massive energy revolution, Zheng said in a speech via video link in the recent The Responsible Energy Forum 2021.

China has become the world's largest market for renewable energy, with renewable power accounting for 29.5 percent of overall electricity consumption, Zheng said.

China is also the biggest manufacturer of renewable energy equipment, ranks first in installed capacity of hydroelectric, wind and solar power generation, and has the largest nuclear power generating projects under construction, he noted.