China committed to political solution to Ukraine crisis: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :China blamed the US on Monday for fueling the Russia-Ukraine war and called on Washington to stop supplying weapons to Kyiv, saying Beijing is committed to a political solution to the crisis.

Rejecting allegations that Chinese state-owned companies provide assistance for Russia's war effort in Ukraine, Beijing said the US should "act responsibly by helping the situation deescalate as soon as possible." "On Ukraine and the Korean nuclear issue, China is committed to seeking a political settlement and bringing parties to the table," Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing.

She was responding to questions on possible issues to be discussed during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing later this week.

The Korean Peninsula has witnessed renewed tensions since late last year as North Korea launched a barrage of missiles while South Korea and the US held several joint military drills.

"We are against any rhetoric or action that could fuel tensions and make matters worse. Our policy and position can stand up to the test of history and facts," Mao said, referring to the Ukraine crisis, according to a transcript of her news conference.

"If the US truly wants an early end to the crisis and cares for the lives of the Ukrainian people, then it needs to stop sending weapons and profiteering from the fighting," she said.

"The US needs to act responsibly by helping the situation deescalate as soon as possible and create the necessary environment and conditions for peace talks between the parties concerned."Mao said Beijing is not a "bystander, and we would never add fuel to the fire, still less exploit the crisis.""The US is the one who started the Ukraine crisis and the biggest factor fueling it and has kept sending heavy and assault weapons to Ukraine, which has only prolonged and intensified the conflict," she added.