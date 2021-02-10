UrduPoint.com
China Completes Final Assembly Of New Liquid-propellant Rocket's First Stage Engine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

China completes final assembly of new liquid-propellant rocket's first stage engine

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China has completed the final assembly of a new liquid-propellant rocket's first-stage engine, developed by a private Chinese space company.

According to its developer Land-space, the ZQ-2 rocket is a liquid oxygen-methane carrier rocket with the largest capacity under research in China.

The engine has entered reliability tests and mass production, with its key technologies having achieved breakthroughs.

The ZQ-2 rocket has a total length of 49.5 meters, a diameter of 3.35 meters, a takeoff thrust of 268 tonnes, and a takeoff mass of 216 tonnes. It can carry a payload of at least 6 tonnes to low-Earth orbit.

