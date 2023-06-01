China completes trial of new test stand for large-thrust rocket engine

BEIJING, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :China has completed one more trial of a test stand for large-thrust liquid rocket engines that could power its future crewed lunar missions.

The test stand in Tongchuan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is now Asia's largest for testing liquid-propellant rocket engines. Designed to support a basic thrust of 700 tonnes, the site conducted a successful engine hot fire test on April 24, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the owner of the stand.

The latest trial marked a substantial improvement in rocket engine testing capabilities, offering support for launch vehicles that will be used in future crewed lunar landings, deep space explorations and space infrastructure construction, said Tan Yonghua, a senior official of the corporation.

China plans to realize crewed lunar landing by 2030, announced the country's manned space agency ahead of the launch of Shenzhou-16 spaceship earlier this week.