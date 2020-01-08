UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Concerned About US-Iran Tensions, Calls For De-escalation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

China concerned about US-Iran tensions, calls for de-escalation

BEIJING, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Expressing concerns over the latest situation in the middle East, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang Wednesday called for de-escalation and restraint amid rising tensions between the United Station and Iran.

"We call on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through peaceful means such as planning and negotiation, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the Gulf region," he commented over launching over a dozen ballistic missiles by Tehran targeting at least two US-led coalition military bases in Iraq early Wednesday local time.

Geng Shuang said the situation in the Middle East was sensitive and complex, and China was closely following relevant developments.

"We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint. China always believes that relevant parties should on the basis of mutual respect properly resolve differences and conflicts through dialogue, negotiation and other peaceful means to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," he added.

He said the Chinese side said many times, the worsening of tensions in the Middle East was in no one's interest, and ensuring peace and stability in the region was of vital importance to the world.

China, he said, would continue to closely follow the developments and maintain close communication with relevant parties to make efforts in order to cool down the situation and properly handle the latest developments and "we will play a role in the process."

Related Topics

World Iran China Iraq Tehran Middle East

Recent Stories

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ..

2 minutes ago

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

17 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

17 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

19 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.