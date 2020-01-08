China concerned about US-Iran tensions, calls for de-escalation

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Expressing concerns over the latest situation in the middle East, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang Wednesday called for de-escalation and restraint amid rising tensions between the United Station and Iran.

"We call on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through peaceful means such as planning and negotiation, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the Gulf region," he commented over launching over a dozen ballistic missiles by Tehran targeting at least two US-led coalition military bases in Iraq early Wednesday local time.

Geng Shuang said the situation in the Middle East was sensitive and complex, and China was closely following relevant developments.

"We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint. China always believes that relevant parties should on the basis of mutual respect properly resolve differences and conflicts through dialogue, negotiation and other peaceful means to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," he added.

He said the Chinese side said many times, the worsening of tensions in the Middle East was in no one's interest, and ensuring peace and stability in the region was of vital importance to the world.

China, he said, would continue to closely follow the developments and maintain close communication with relevant parties to make efforts in order to cool down the situation and properly handle the latest developments and "we will play a role in the process."