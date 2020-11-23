China condemns terrorist attack in Kabul targeting civilians

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :China on Monday condemned terror attack targeting civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan and expressed condolences to the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families.

China condemns the attacks targeting civilians and expressed condolences to the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the Chinese side would continue to firmly support Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard the national stability and their own security.

China is ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan achieve peace and stability at an early date, he added.

On the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, he said that China called on foreign troops to leave Afghanistan in orderly and responsible manner and give terrorist forces no breathing space and contribute to Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process.

It may be mentioned that on the weekend, Afghanistan capital Kabul was attacked by 23 rockets leaving 10 people killed and 51 injured. Islamic State (IS) claimed the responsibility.