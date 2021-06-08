UrduPoint.com
China Condoles With Families Of Ghotki Train Collision Victims

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

China condoles with families of Ghotki train collision victims

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :China has expressed deep condolences with the families of those killed in a train collision near Ghotki, Sindh province.

"I have seen the relevant reports. We express deep condolences with the victims and sympathy to the bereaved families," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing.

Over 60 people were killed and over 50 sustained injuries near Dharki, Sindh province when Millat Express, heading towards Sargodha from Karachi, derailed after collision with Sir Syed Express, coming from Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

