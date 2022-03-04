UrduPoint.com

China Conducts More Tax, Fee Cuts For Small Firms

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

China conducts more tax, fee cuts for small firms

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :China has reduced or waived six local taxes and two fees for small and micro businesses, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.

The tax and fee cuts came into play from January 1, 2022, and will be effective until December 31, 2024, according to a circular jointly issued by the ministry and the State Taxation Administration.

In breakdown, resource tax, urban maintenance and construction tax, real-estate tax, urban land use tax, stamp tax and tax of farmland used for non-agricultural purposes as well as education surcharge and local education surcharge were reduced for all small-scale value-added taxpayers, low-profit small businesses and self-employed households.

The tax and fee cut is also available for those who have already benefited from other relevant preferential policies, according to the circular.

Low-profit small businesses mentioned in this circular refer to legitimate enterprises with annual taxable incomes of less than 3 million Yuan (about 474,023 U.S. Dollars), no more than 300 employees and 50 million yuan in total assets.

Related Topics

Education China January December All From Million

Recent Stories

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

14 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

45 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

2 hours ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>