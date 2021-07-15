UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Confident To Meet Consumer Inflation Target For 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

China confident to meet consumer inflation target for 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :China's inflationary pressure is mild and the country can meet its consumer inflation target of around 3 percent for the year, an official with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

China reaped a bumper summer harvest in 2021 and grain prices are expected to be stable this year, said NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua.

Prices of pork, the staple meat in China, are expected to remain stable as hog production continues to recover and the country's purchase and storage policies have been supportive, she added.

In the industrial sector, commodities in the international market have seen rising prices and this will raise prices of some industrial consumer goods, the spokesperson said.

However, in the long run, China's supply and industrial production capacities will be strong with a relatively complete industrial system, so the prices of industrial consumer goods will not see sustained price rises, Liu noted.

In the service sector, China's service prices went up 0.3 percent year on year in the first six months, at a low level due to the pandemic, she said.

China has set its consumer inflation target at around 3 percent for the year 2021, according to this year's government work report.

The country's consumer price index (CPI), one of the main gauges of inflation, rose 1.1 percent year on year in June, lower than the 1.3 percent year-on-year growth recorded in May. The average CPI in the first half of the year increased 0.5 percent from the same period last year.

Related Topics

China Same Price May June Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez hopes to repeat last year's T20I s ..

18 minutes ago

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber grieves demise of for ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

10 minutes ago

Local POL production increases 16.22% in 11 months ..

10 minutes ago

Mutual Recognition of Vaccines Between Russia, EU ..

10 minutes ago

&#039;Central and South Asia connectivity&#039; wi ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.