China confirmed virus cases exceed 40,000 nationwide: govt

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 40,171 nationwide with more than 3,000 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Monday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 97 new deaths from the virus -- with 91 in hardest-hit Hubei province -- bringing the national toll to 908.