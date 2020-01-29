UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Confirms 5,974 Virus Cases, Exceeding Nation's SARS Total

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

China confirms 5,974 virus cases, exceeding nation's SARS total

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed cases in the new virus outbreak in China reached 5,974 on Wednesday, overtaking the number of people infected in the mainland by the SARS epidemic in 2002-3.

China's national health commission reported more than 1,400 confirmed new cases on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 132.

There were 5,327 confirmed cases in mainland China during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome epidemic.

That outbreak killed more than 770 people globally, including 349 in mainland China.

Some experts have praised Beijing for being more reactive and open about the new virus compared to its handling of the SARS crisis.

But others say local officials had earlier been more focused on projecting stability than responding to the outbreak when it began to spread earlier this month.

Japan and the US evacuated nationals from hard-hit Wuhan city at the centre of the outbreak on Wednesday.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing From

Recent Stories

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

51 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.