China Confirms First Domestically Built Aircraft Carrier Sailed Through Taiwan Strait

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

China confirms first domestically built aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically-built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for "routine" training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation.

"It is not aimed at any specific target and has nothing to do with the current situation," navy spokesman Cheng Dewei said on an official social media account.

