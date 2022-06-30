UrduPoint.com

China Congratulates Karot Hydropower Project On Full Commercial Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

China congratulates Karot hydropower project on full commercial operation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) ::China on Thursday congratulated the Karot hydropower project, the first hydropower investment project developed by the China Three Gorges Corp under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), on its full commercial operation.

Congratulations to the Karot hydropower project on its full commercial operation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while commenting onÂ commercial operation of the Karot Hydropower project.

Located on the Jhelum River, the project, with a total installed capacity of 720 megawatts, started its full commercial operation on June 29.

The spokesperson said that the Karot hydropower project is a priority project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy cooperation and added, it is also the first large hydropower investment project of CPEC.

He said the project is incorporated in the intergovernmental joint statement between the two countries. The project was finished in seven years by people in both countries who have overcome difficulties and challenges.

The Karot hydropower project has total installed capacity of 720 megawatt. It is expected to generate some 3.2 billion kilowatt of electricity, he added.

Zhao Lijian informed that the project will not only meet the electricity needs of about 5 million local people and effectively ease the strain of electricity supply, but also improve Pakistan's energy mix and save about 1.4 million tons of standard coal and reduce 3.5 million tonnes of co2 emissions each year.

While promoting Pakistan's energy and socio economic development, the project will also contribute to global carbon neutrality and a global response to climate change, he added.

He said that China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners and the CPEC is a pilot project under the Belt and Road Initiative and an important platform of our comprehensive and practical cooperation.

CPEC is guided by green, open and clean development. It is committed to achieving sustainable livelihood oriented and high standard growth. Since its inception, CPEC has produced fruitful results, he added.

Zhao Lijian said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen our comprehensive strategic comprehensive practical cooperation, promote continued progress of CPEC and bring the bilateral relations, people to people exchanges and socio economic development up to new level.

While commenting on completion of the project, Chairman, China Three Gorges International Corporation, Wu Shengliang said that Karot Project will provide 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of cheap and clean electricity to the national grid every year to meet the energy demands of around five million local consumers. It will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.5 tons every year.

The hydroelectric power plant, which started construction in April of 2015, will foster the global push for carbon neutrality, make new contributions to dealing with global climate change and effectively alleviate Pakistan's power shortage.

The Karot hydropower project in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the fourth stage of the five cascade hydropower stations planned for the Jhelum River.

The China Three Gorges Corp said that during the construction of the project it provided scholarships for more than 20 public welfare projects such as schools, hospitals and roads for local communities, to promote development of surrounding communities.

In addition, the project can provide more than 4,500 direct and indirect local jobs each year.

The China Three Gorges Corp said it has provided infrastructure such as clean energy supply to more than 40 countries and regions around the world, with a total overseas installed capacity of about 18 million kilowatts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Shortage World Electricity Punjab China Road CPEC Progress Jhelum April June 2015 All Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

28 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

40 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

52 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

1 hour ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

1 hour ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.