UrduPoint.com

China Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Election As New PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as new PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new prime minister of Pakistan and said it was looking forward to working with him to continue traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation and advance a high-quality building of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in new era.

" We congratulate Shebaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian remarked in response to a question asked by APP.

He said that China and Pakistan were all weather strategic and comprehensive cooperation partners with rock solid and unbreakable relations.

"China looks forward to working together with the Pakistani side carrying on our traditional friendship, resolutely supporting each other, deepening cooperation in various areas, and building a high quality CPEC to build an even closer China-Pak community of shared future in the new era," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in National Assembly, was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday after securing 174 votes from the 342-seat assembly, officially taking over from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Weather Prime Minister China Vote CPEC Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

28 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

58 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

58 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

58 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

58 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.