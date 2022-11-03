UrduPoint.com

China Consolidating Cooperation With Close Partners Like Pakistan: Chinese Analysts

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

China consolidating cooperation with close partners like Pakistan: Chinese analysts

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese analysts said the current international situation with great uncertainty and turbulence has brought challenges to all members of the international community, and China, as a major power that is able to contribute more certainty to the world, is further consolidating cooperation with its close partners and neighbours like Pakistan, to make the modernization process of both sides withstand any kind of impact and challenges.

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that "Having invited Shehbaz Sharif as one of the first foreign leaders to visit China after the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, not only demonstrates the ever close relationship between the two sides but once again proves that the international community is optimistic about China's development in the future, and is willing to strengthen ties with China." Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China has helped Pakistan in solving two bottleneck problems challenging Pakistan's economic development - infrastructure and energy supply shortage, Qian said.

The first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation, has laid a solid foundation and built a platform for Pakistan's economic development in the next step, he noted.

Next, the cooperation will enter the second phase of high-quality development, going into sectors including production capacity cooperation, agriculture, and social and livelihood areas among others, analysts said.

"The close and effective strategic coordination between China and Pakistan has set an example of international cooperation and has delivered a clear message to the world, that countries with different social systems, nationalities, civilizations and stages of development can still achieve win-win cooperation," Qian said.

Lin Minwang, a professor at the Institute of International Studies of Fudan University, told the Global Times that due to the fact that there is a clear advantage for the development of the CPEC - the high-level mutual trust between China and Pakistan, and such kind of trust toward China from Pakistan is a solid consensus shared by all major political parties and forces.

"With Shehbaz Sharif coming to power earlier this year, the China-Pakistan cooperation on the CPEC has focused more on the massive infrastructure projects, and to improve the livelihoods for the locals with more progress on infrastructure construction," Lin said.

China and Pakistan both have strong confidence and determination to realize the ambitious goal of making the CPEC an exemplar of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

So, with the continuous efforts in the coming years, the CPEC will show the world how the BRI and the Chinese modernization can benefit others and solve regional problems via development rather than conflicts and wars, analysts said.

In addition, more countries around the globe will be encouraged to join and strengthen cooperation with China under the framework of the BRI, which will bring the current turbulent world back on track of peace and development, they noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage World China Agriculture Visit Road CPEC Progress Congress All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

11 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

11 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.