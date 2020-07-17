China constructs scientific innovation ecosystem

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) is building a platform to develop a scientific innovation ecosystem by using a new generation of information technology.

The digital economy ecosystem is expected to generate new power for both industrial transformation and high-quality economic development, according to the CAST at the Global Digital Economy Summit for Small and Medium Enterprises 2020 which was held online in Beijing on Thursday.

The scientific innovation platform will promote the interaction among science, industry and finance, as well as deepen the integration of science and economy.

The digital economy has been a new economic growth area, containing more opportunities and challenges, said Huai Jinpeng, executive vice chairman of the CAST. He called for global cooperation and efforts in the fields like scientific innovation, industrial restructuring, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, talent cultivation and social governance.

The summit was hosted by the CAST, focusing on the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises. More than 10 million global users watched the summit.