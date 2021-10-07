UrduPoint.com

China Continues To Be Among Top Ten Importers Of Ethiopia's Coffee In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority on Wednesday said that China continues to be among the top ten importers of Ethiopia's coffee in August.

Having planned to secure 99.38 million U.S. Dollars by exporting 29,819.74 tons of coffee and spices in the month, Ethiopia earned 125.82 million dollars by exporting 33,169.

45 tons of the commodities, with an upsurge both in export volume and revenue, said the authority in a press statement on Wednesday.

Germany, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Japan, South Korea, China, Italy, France and Australia are the top 10 destination countries for Ethiopia's coffee export in the two months of July and August.

Ethiopia, which is known as the origin of Arabica coffee, is recognized worldwide for its rich coffee quality and flavor, which ranges from winy to fruity and chocolate, making the country's coffee varieties on demand across the globe.

