China Continues To Be Namibia's Leading Export Market

Thu 10th September 2020

China continues to be Namibia's leading export market

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :China maintained the top spot as the leading export market for Namibian products, representing 40.1 percent of the total exports, the latest Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) data for July showed.

NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni in an announcement Thursday said that South Africa claimed the second spot with 18.3 percent of the total exports, while Belgium (six percent), Spain (5.9 percent), and Zambia (5.2 percent ) made it to the top five export destinations.

According to the statistics, Namibia's exports in July were down to 5.

9 billion Namibia Dollars (352 million U.S. dollars) which were 23 percent lower than 7.6 billion Namibia dollars in July 2019.

Shimuafeni said that exports were dominated by non-ferrous metal, ores, metal scraps, non-monetary gold, and inorganic chemicals, among others.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, Namibia's imports were mainly supplied by South Africa (37.4 percent), Zambia (14.8 percent), DRC (7.4 percent), Chile (6.2 percent), and Bulgaria (5.2 percent).

