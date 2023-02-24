China continues to enhance export control compliance

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Chinese government attaches great importance to export control and is actively guiding enterprises to comply with regulations, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Thursday.

China's export control is based on fulfilling international non-proliferation obligations and safeguarding national security, and serves to facilitate international trade, Wang said at the 2023 export control compliance forum.

The Chinese government actively supports international cooperation on export control and promotes the trade of controlled items for mutual benefit and win-win results, he said.

Wang said that China firmly opposes the abuse of export control measures, unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction with no basis in international law.

The Chinese government will continue to strengthen its guidance and assistance for enterprises, and support them in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.