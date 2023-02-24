UrduPoint.com

China Continues To Enhance Export Control Compliance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China continues to enhance export control compliance

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Chinese government attaches great importance to export control and is actively guiding enterprises to comply with regulations, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Thursday.

China's export control is based on fulfilling international non-proliferation obligations and safeguarding national security, and serves to facilitate international trade, Wang said at the 2023 export control compliance forum.

The Chinese government actively supports international cooperation on export control and promotes the trade of controlled items for mutual benefit and win-win results, he said.

Wang said that China firmly opposes the abuse of export control measures, unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction with no basis in international law.

The Chinese government will continue to strengthen its guidance and assistance for enterprises, and support them in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.

Related Topics

China Commerce Government

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

49 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.