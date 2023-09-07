China continues yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :-- China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday morning renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of east, south, and central China.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy rainfall to rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Hunan, Guangxi, Hainan, and Taiwan Island, according to the center.

Some areas of the aforementioned regions may experience heavy downpours, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to prepare for the rainstorms and traffic management authorities to implement proper traffic control on road sections hit by heavy rainfall and guide traffic on waterlogged sections.

It has suggested disconnecting at-risk outdoor power supplies, suspending outdoor operations in open areas, and transferring people from dangerous areas to safer places.